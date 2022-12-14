Awami League pays tribute at Bangabandhu‘s portrait on Martyred Intellectuals Day

Awami League paid tribute at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day today.

Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with party leaders, paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 by placing wreaths.

They stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons and daughters of the soil.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader; presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Dr. Abdur Razzak, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Shajahan Khan; Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Advocate Afzal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and others were present.

Earlier, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute at the Martyr Intellectual Memorial in Mirpur.