Awami League office, Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia; four journos injured

Kushtia town has turned into a battlefield as the ongoing anti-discrimination student movement escalated into widespread violence.

The protesters, demanding the fulfillment of a single-point demand, vandalised the district Awami League office, breaking windows, attacking and setting fire to the Bangabandhu statue at the town's Panch Rasta intersection and smashing chairs outside before setting the area on fire.

Additionally, several government offices, including the traffic office and the district council premises, were damaged and torched on major roads and other locations throughout the town.

As the protesters approached the local police station, they chanted slogans and hurled bricks and stones at the building. The police responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets, dispersing the crowd.

During the chaos, four journalists were injured by rubber bullets fired by the police.

Among the injured journalists were Channel 24 staff reporter Sharif Biswas, Ekattor TV's Shaheen Ali, and their cameramen.

Sharif Biswas recounted, "Several journalists, including myself and my cameraman, were hit by bullets. My cameraman has multiple rubber bullet injuries. We are receiving treatment at a local clinic."

Dr Taposh Kumar, a resident medical officer at Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed that "so far, 25 injured protesters have been brought to the hospital, all suffering from rubber bullet wounds."

As of the filing of this report, clashes, and confrontations between the police and protesters continue on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway, with violence spreading to various other parts of the town.

The police were trying to control the situation, with gunfire continuing in multiple locations.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Kantanath said, "We are still working on the street, and this is not the time to talk," before disconnecting the call