Awami League nominates mayoral candidates for 5 city polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 03:48 pm

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday (15 April) finalised its candidates for the upcoming mayoral polls in five city corporations – Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal.

The candidates were finalised during a meeting of the party's Local Government Nomination Board at the Ganobhaban in Dhaka. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

The nominated candidates are – Abul Khayer Abdullah in Barishal, Ajmatullah Khan in Gazipur; Khairuzzaman Liton in Rajshahi; Talukder Abdul Khalek in Khulna; and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury in Sylhet.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressed the press in this regard following the meeting. 

The sale of nomination forms has already started from the party's Dhanmondi office. As of 12 April, a total of 41 nomination aspirants have collected forms for the five cities.

Earlier on 3 April, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedules of elections to the corporations.

The elections will be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 2 June.

 

