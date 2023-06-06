Awami League factions clash in Cumilla; traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway halted

Tensions escalated on Tuesday (6 June) morning as two factions of the Awami League clashed in in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla, leading to the closure of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The clash – between the supporters and activists of Cumilla 11 MP Md Mazibul Hoque and Chauddagram municipality former mayor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sreepur UP Chairman Shahjalal Majumder – started at around 8am on Tuesday (6 June).

Locals have reported the presence of approximately 50 individuals, each armed with sticks and other locally made weapons, obstructing traffic movement on the highway and causing at least a 10km long tailback.

They were seen vandalising vehicles and harassing and intimidating passengers in an attempt to establish supremacy in the area.

The atmosphere remains tense as both groups refuse to back down. As per locals, till the filing of this report at 11:10am, the situation is yet to be brought under control.

Local authorities and police are closely monitoring the situation and efforts are being made to restore peace in the area.