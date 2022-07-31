Awami League earned Tk21cr in 2021, spent Tk6.3cr 

The ruling Awami League earned more than Tk21 crore in 2021 while the political party's expenditure for the year was Tk6.3 crore.

The political party's income and expenditure statement of last year was submitted to Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker by Awami League's Treasurer HM Ashiqur Rahman on Sunday (31 July).

The party's major source of income has been the sale of nomination papers and primary membership forms.

According to the party, its income in 2021 was 10 crore 90 lakh 2 thousand 573 taka more than it was in 2020. It also added that expenditure was 3 crore 64 lakh 30 thousand 79 taka less compared to the previous year.

Photo: TBS

The party treasurer said that in 2020, the expenses increased due to the financial support given to activists during the pandemic. But the next year the amount of cash assistance was less.

In addition, this expenditure has been incurred in various sectors including salaries of officers and employees, organisational expenses.

Awami League had 70 crore 43 lakh 70 thousand 166 taka in its fund until December 2021. In the previous year, it was 50 crore 76 lakh 37 thousand 194 taka.

According to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) every year by July 31, the parties have to submit the income and expenditure account of the previous calendar year to the Election Commission.

There is a provision to cancel the registration of a political party if its income and expenditure account is not submitted for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spent Tk1.98 crore against its income of Tk84.12 lakh in the calendar year for 2021 - leading to a deficit of Tk1.14 crore, according to its annual financial report submitted to the EC on 28 July.

BNP Joint General Secretary of the party Ruhul Kabir Rizvi submitted the report to the Election Commission Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khondkar mentioning that it met the shortfall from the previous year's fund.

