Awami League to continue 'Peace and Development' rally to prevent BNP-Jamaat anarchy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 04:18 pm

The ruling party Awami League said the party's "Peace and Development" rally will continue across the country to prevent BNP-Jamaat anarchy.

The party reiterated their stance through a press release signed by Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Tuesday (31 October).

The circular reads that the Bangladesh Awami League's nationwide peace and development rally programme to protest BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, sabotage, and anarchy will continue until the moment before the announcement of the upcoming 12th National Parliament election schedule.

It is said that the leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and all affiliated organisations are being requested by organisational instructions to the district/metropolitan and upazila/ police station/municipal branches to carry out this programme on a large scale.

The notice to the Awami League activists states that the BNP-Jamaat "evil forces" cannot cause damage to people's life and property, destroy state resources and create destructive inaction and any kind of terrorism in the name of strike, blockade and assembly. 

The notice also asked the Bangladesh Awami League leaders and activists to take a vigilant position to prevent this.

 

