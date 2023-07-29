Awami League calls emergency meeting to address political situation

Bangladesh

In response to the ongoing political situation, the Awami League has summoned an emergency meeting of top leaders of associated organisations with its senior leaders.

The meeting is to be held at the central office of Awami League at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue around 4.30pm today (29 July).

"Senior leaders of the Awami League will convene in an emergency meeting with the leaders of affiliated organisations this afternoon," confirmed Biplab Barua, office secretary of the ruling Awami League.

Awami League's deputy-office secretary Sayem Khan said, "Today, an emergency joint meeting of the president-general secretaries of Dhaka Metropolitan North-South Awami League and affiliated organisations, party MPs in Dhaka Metropolitan along with a number of AL leaders will be held at around 4:30pm at the central office of Awami League at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue."

Awami League's central leaders have been closely monitoring the political activities of opposition parties, including the BNP and other like-minded groups, through TV monitoring at the central office. After carefully observing the overall situation, the party leaders are expected to announce their next program to address the ongoing political challenges.

BNP announced a sit-in program from its grand rally yesterday (28 July) to press home the party's one-point demand that includes election under a non-partisan government after the resignation of the ruling party and dissolution of the parliament.

 

Dhaka Protests 2023 / Awami League (AL) / sit-in programme / Bangladesh

Comments

