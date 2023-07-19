Awami League, BNP offices vandalised in Chattogram

Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations attacked the temporary election office of Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10 by-election today while they were returning from a march held in demand of a non-partisan interim government, members of the ruling party alleged.

Following the incident, Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders attacked BNP's metropolitan office, alleged BNP leaders.

According to sources, the attack on the election office of Awami League took place at Wasa intersection of the city on Wednesday around 5:30pm. Half an hour later, the leaders of Chhatra League and Jubo League marched and vandalised the BNP office and set fire to the banners in the office premises. Motorcycles kept outside the office were also vandalised.

Police arrived soon after the incident and removed Awami League activists from there. Later, the police cordoned the office off.

Photo: TBS

"The atmosphere was calm from noon to afternoon. At the very end of BNP's programme, an election campaign of Awami League was attacked. Later, when some youths gathered at Nasimon Bhaban of the BNP, the police controlled them," said Kotwali Police Station OC Jahidul Kabir.

Idris Ali, former office secretary of the Chattogram city unit of BNP, told TBS, "Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders vandalised the BNP office in the presence of the police. However, BNP leaders and activists were not in the office at that time."

On the other hand, former general secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Chhatra League Nurul Azim Roni said, "The by-election of Chattogram-10 constituency will take place on 30 July. At the end of BNP's march, activists of the party attacked and vandalised the Awami League candidate's election camp.

"Besides, they threw bricks at the activists from the flyover while returning by bus and truck. At least five people, including our women workers, were injured in the attack."

Earlier on 3:40pm Wednesday, BNP started a march from the front of the BNP office on Nur Ahmad Road in Kazir Deuri. The procession ended at the city's Dewanhat at 5pm after passing through the city's New Market, Kadmatoli. BNP standing committee member and former minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury led the march.

Shahadat Hossain, organising secretary of BNP's Chattogram city unit, informed The Business Standard that the leaders, workers, and supporters from Chattogram, as well as from the northern and southern districts, joined the rally.

He asserted that their goal is to ensure the participation of a significant number of people in the journey.

Before commencing the march, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, addressed the party workers, stating, "We will conduct a peaceful rally. We will not provoke anyone. BNP has come this far due to our peaceful movements. The millions of people of this country and the peace-loving international community stand with us."

The rally suspended traffic movement on the Kajir Dewri to New Market route.