Awami League always thinks in line with modern era: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Awami League always thinks about keeping pace with the modern era to take the nation forward.

"Awami League always thinks in line with the modern era to develop the country with unbeatable pace," she said.

The prime minister said this after joining an event marking the completion of the civil works of the South Tube of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, which goes beneath the Karnaphuli.

She officially announced the completion of the tunnel's south side.

The prime minister joined the event, organised by the Bridges Division in Chattogram, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said that Awami League only has a modern kind of thinking that led the country to have a tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli.

She said that Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia never ever thought about the construction of a tunnel beneath a river.

"Actually they have a shortage of thinking," she added.

Hasina said that construction of the tunnel will brighten the image of the country as well as bring pace in economic activities of the country.

"This will contribute a lot to the country's economy," she said.

Coming down heavily on a section of people who do not see any development by the Awami League government, she advised them to go to ophthalmologists to check their eyes.

"Many people do not see our development, their eyes are defective, and if their eyes are defective they can go to the doctor.

"We have established a very good ophthalmological institute. I think they can go there for treatment, then they might see everything," she said.

She also said that if anyone wants to remain blind despite having their eyes well, then she has nothing to do with that.

"I think there are some people in our opposition parties who are blind despite having eyes, they pretend not to see anything. They do not have the ability to do anything, in future they will not be able to do anything, they will not be capable to give anything to the country," she said.

She said they fill their pockets when are in power, smuggle arms in trucks and launder money.

"They never ever work for the welfare of the people, in future, they will not do anything also, this is the reality," she said.

Bridges Division Minister Obaidul Quader, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam And Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the tunnel was screened at the programme.

The premier also witnessed a colourful cultural function at the programme venue in Chattogram.