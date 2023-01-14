Awami League always fulfills election pledges: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina firmly said on Saturday that her party always keeps the election pledges that are made ahead of any national election.

"Before every national election, Awami League places its election pledges, and the party always keeps its election pledges. This is the reality," said the premier said.

The prime minister, also Awami League president, made the remarks while delivering her introductory speech at the joint meeting of the AL Working committee, National Committee and Advisory council at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that the government is working for the country and its people as per its election pledges. "We work for the welfare of the nation and people are getting the results of that."

Coming down heavily on a section of people who always criticises the government unnecessarily, she said, "There are some people who do not feel good, although we have developed the country a lot."

Regarding corruption, she said that she has already said it in the Parliament to give her information about where corruption is going on and she will take action.

Sheikh Hasina regretted that people who are talking about corruption are themselves corrupt and Bangladesh became a champion in corruption during their regime.

"Or those who are doing microcredit business, putting people under the heavy burden of interest against their loans and forcing them to leave their houses or commit suicide," she said.

She mentioned that in the 'My House My Farm' project, people don't need to take loans from these microcredit lenders with high interest rates.

Briefly describing the development activities of the government, she said, "By developing all sectors of the country we have been able to reduce the poverty rate and generate huge employment."

"Anyone can remain unemployed if they want, but there is no scope to remain unemployed as we have created so many scopes," she said.

She mentioned freelance work across the country through which youths living in rural areas can earn money.

About exports, she said that in future, the country's exports will include food items and processed food items, digital devices and small mechanical items.

"We'll be able to increase export through the investments that are coming in the 100 economic zones across the country," she added.

She also said that due to the pragmatic and timely steps of the government in the last 14 years, the people have a better life now.

