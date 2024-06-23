Awami League at 75: Bangladesh's oldest and largest political party celebrates its founding anniversary

UNB
23 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
23 June, 2024, 01:20 pm

Photo: UNB/Collected
Photo: UNB/Collected

Awami League (AL), Bangladesh's oldest and largest political party, is celebrating its 75th founding anniversary with nationwide festivities today (23 June).

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32 this morning. Following the tribute, she stood in solemn silence, honouring Bangabandhu's memory.

Prime Minister Hasina, accompanied by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, inaugurated the day's celebrations by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons. The Awami League had previously outlined an array of elaborate programs for the anniversary.

The day's events began with the hoisting of national and party flags at central and regional party offices at dawn. Tributes were paid at Bangabandhu's portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7 am.

A discussion is scheduled for 3 pm at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, followed by a cultural event. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to chair the discussion.

Additionally, cultural programs will take place at Rabindra Sarobar, and there will be a boat race and cycle rally at Hatirjheel in the afternoon.

A delegation from the Awami League Central Working Committee will honour Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj today.

Bangladesh Awami League was founded on this day in 1949. Over the decades, it has evolved into the country's largest political party, leading the movements for independence, the Liberation War, and various democratic movements.

