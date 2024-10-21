Avoid wasting money in project implementation: Nahid

21 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:21 pm

Avoid wasting money in project implementation: Nahid

21 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:21 pm
Adviser Nahid at a review meeting of the annual development programme (ADP) of the ICT Division on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS
Adviser Nahid at a review meeting of the annual development programme (ADP) of the ICT Division on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS

Adviser Md Nahid Islam has asked officials concerned to avoid wasting money during project implementation alongside attaining desired goals of the schemes.

"A number of projects will be completed during the tenure of the interim government. So, it should be ensured that the desired expectations are met during the project implementation alongside avoiding the wastage of money," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the review meeting of the annual development programme (ADP) of the ICT Division, said a press release of the ministry.

The Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology adviser directed all the officials concerned of different development schemes to be cautious about the projects' implementation within the stipulated time.

Mentioning that the ongoing projects with development partners will be continued, he said necessary changes and reform would be carried out carefully if it is required to achieve the desired success.

Nahid Islam, also the Adviser of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, laid emphasis on efforts to make the projects age-appropriate and effective, saying, "Many new proposals and ideas have already been received, while efforts are there to find out ways how those are being coordinated with the ongoing projects."  

ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury chaired the meeting held in the meeting room of Posts and Telecommunications Division.

He said it is inevitable to increase the capacity of the data centre, as 80 percent of it has already been used.

For security reasons, many organisations want to store data in the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), he said, adding, "If this is done, the income of BCC will increase."

In the meeting, heads of departments, organisations and agencies under ICT Division and project directors/deputy project directors presented the implementation plans, problems and progress of their respective projects.

 

