Avoid Gabtali, Savar road from 3:30am to 9am on 16 Dec: DMP

Bangladesh

BSS
14 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 07:29 pm

Related News

Avoid Gabtali, Savar road from 3:30am to 9am on 16 Dec: DMP

The Dhaka-bound vehicles using the Amin Bazar route from Aricha have been requested to enter Dhaka from Nabinagar Bazar via Ashulia

BSS
14 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 07:29 pm
Avoid Gabtali, Savar road from 3:30am to 9am on 16 Dec: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued guidelines for vehicular movement at key points in the capital on the occasion of Victory Day to be celebrated on 16 December. 

In celebration of the day, the president, the prime minister along with the VVIPs, VIPs and invited guests will go to the Savar National Memorial from 4:30am on the road from Dhaka via Amin Bazar on the eve of Victory Day, Md Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP told BSS today.

Vehicles including buses, minibuses, trucks and lorries have been advised to avoid Gabtali, Amin Bazar Bridge-Savar road from 3:30am to 9:00am on 16 December and use an alternative route. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Dhaka-bound vehicles using the Amin Bazar route from Aricha have been requested to enter Dhaka from Nabinagar Bazar via Ashulia.

The DMP has also advised that Dhaka-bound vehicles from Tangail via Ashulia enter Dhaka via the Kaliakair-Gazipur Chowrasta-Tongi route.

The DMP has sought cooperation from city dwellers.
 

Top News

Victory Day / DMP / Traffic Guidelines / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

6h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

12h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

42m | TBS Stories
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1h | TBS Stories
Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

2h | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

3h | TBS Stories