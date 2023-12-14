Avoid Gabtali, Savar road from 3:30am to 9am on 16 Dec: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued guidelines for vehicular movement at key points in the capital on the occasion of Victory Day to be celebrated on 16 December.

In celebration of the day, the president, the prime minister along with the VVIPs, VIPs and invited guests will go to the Savar National Memorial from 4:30am on the road from Dhaka via Amin Bazar on the eve of Victory Day, Md Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP told BSS today.

Vehicles including buses, minibuses, trucks and lorries have been advised to avoid Gabtali, Amin Bazar Bridge-Savar road from 3:30am to 9:00am on 16 December and use an alternative route.

The Dhaka-bound vehicles using the Amin Bazar route from Aricha have been requested to enter Dhaka from Nabinagar Bazar via Ashulia.

The DMP has also advised that Dhaka-bound vehicles from Tangail via Ashulia enter Dhaka via the Kaliakair-Gazipur Chowrasta-Tongi route.

The DMP has sought cooperation from city dwellers.

