Avoid cutting roads in all wards together for Sewerage project: Ctg mayor tells Wasa

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

Avoid cutting roads in all wards together for Sewerage project: Ctg mayor tells Wasa

Chattogram taxpayers submitted a memorandum to the city mayor, protesting rising holding taxes

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:03 pm
File photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo: Mumit M/TBS

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has urged Chattogram Wasa not to cut roads in all wards together to install sewage pipelines and household connections under the Sewerage project.

"Do work in one ward after the completion of another ward under the Sewerage project so that people do not suffer due to road cutting," he was addressing a view exchange meeting held at a city hotel on Tuesday night.

Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) arranged the programme to make city dwellers aware of the implementation of the Project for Establishment of Sewerage System in Chattogram Metropolitan (1st phase).

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "What will happen if 28,000 sewerage connections are to be provided? Roads have to be cut down. After cutting the roads, there should be patch works and carpeting. When the City Corporation goes to do it, Wasa will obstruct it, saying that there should be a test to see if there is any leakage in sewage lines."  

At the view exchange meeting, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek was accorded a reception for winning the Ekushey Padak 2022 for his excellent contributions to journalism. 

Engineer AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram Wasa, said the sewerage treatment plant will be constructed with a capacity of 100 million litres per day. 28,000 houses will be under sewerage connections and 200 km of sewage pipelines will be installed to collect and transport household liquid waste.

 "Household connection will be provided free of charge during the project period. After that the connection will have to be obtained by paying a certain amount of fee," he added.

At present, almost 288 crores litre of untreated septic sludge of people is being dumped into the Karnaphuli and Halda rivers through the city's drains and canals -- contaminating the environment.

Chattogram taxpayers protest rising holding taxes

Amid obstructions from police, activists of Chhatra League and Swechasebak League, leaders of the Chattogram Taxpayers Protection Council protested rising household taxes in the port city on Wednesday, demanding a reduction of the tax burden of city dwellers.

As part of its pre-scheduled Nagar Bhaban seizure programme, leaders of the organisation brought out a procession from Abul Khayer Market in the port city's Kadamtali area and paraded Dewanhat and Tigarpass intersection.

When they reached near the Nagar Bhaban, police obstructed them. Then, they take position at the Tigarpass intersection. Later, Chhatra League and Swechasebak League activists came to the spot. However, the police took the position between the two groups to avoid possible conflict.  

Later, four leaders of the organisation managed to enter Nagar Bhaban and submitted a memorandum to the city mayor. The chief executive officer of the city corporation received the memorandum.

Their four-point demands include the cancelation of holding tax based on house rent, fixing tax based on the building size as before, punishing the officials involved in bribery in the name of appeal, and public hearings every year to ensure transparency.

Earlier, holding tax was assessed per square foot while the new rules determine the tax against the rent or income of the building. In this situation, house owners have no choice but to increase the rent of the tenants.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "There is a scope for an appeal to reduce the increased holding tax. The organisation can raise their demands to the government, instead of the city corporation. Holding tax has been reassessed after considering rational reasons."

Top News

mayor / road / Sewage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

4h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

2h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 