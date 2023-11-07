Average 5 fire incidents reported in Dhaka every day in October: Fire Service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 01:14 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

On average five fire incidents have been reported in Dhaka city every day in the month of October, most of them occurred in the Mirpur area, Fire Service and Civil Defense said today.

"A total of 1,475 fire incidents occurred across the country in October - leaving 27 people injured and 10 people dead. 163 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka," the Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell said in a press release on Tuesday (7 November).

According to the notification, out of 1,475 fire incidents across the country in the month of October, 501 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka division, 55 in Mymensingh division, 239 in Chattogram division, 213 in Rajshahi division, 149 in Khulna division, 59 in Sylhet division, 66 in Barishal division and 193 in Rangpur division.

Monthly statistics show that the number of fire incidents decreased in October compared to September. A total of 1,557 fire incidents were reported across the country in September.

According to the statistics, the highest number of fire incidents occurred in Mirpur (22) in the capital in October.

Fire Service and Civil Defense participated in rescue operations in 846 different types of accidents across the country in October, the press release added.

In October, a total of 8 people were killed and 7 people were injured in 44 different types of accidents in the Dhaka City Corporation area alone. Besides, 193 accidents occurred in Dhaka division, 47 in Mymensingh division, 120 in Chattogram division, 222 in Rajshahi division, 96 in Khulna division, 35 in Sylhet division, 40 in Barishal division and 93 in Rangpur division, the fire service added.

