Avaada Group boss suggests Bangladesh set up industrial corridors for Indian companies

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Avaada Group boss suggests Bangladesh set up industrial corridors for Indian companies

Energy transition can provide more stability to Bangladesh’s economy and India can support the country in achieving the same, says India's Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal

TBS Report 
08 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Integrated energy enterprise Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal has said that Bangladesh should consider establishing a dedicated industrial corridor where Indian companies can invest with the assurance that there is policy consistency and reliability, along with an incentive mechanism similar to India.

Addressing the media after an exclusive meeting of select CEOs with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said, "Energy transition can provide more stability to Bangladesh's economy and India can support the country in achieving the same."

"India Inc. is keenly looking forward to investing in Bangladesh. What we require is an enabling environment which follows a similar framework to India's ease of doing business and ease of living," he was quoted as saying by Indian financial daily Mint.

The CEOs meeting, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was held as part of the Bangladesh Prime Minister's four-day visit to India to meet the country's top leadership to further cement the relationship and ink bilateral agreements key areas of development such as water management, railway and science and technology.

Elaborating on the support India can provide Bangladesh, Mittal emphasized that adapting to greener energy can help secure the neigbouring country from the unforeseen economic shocks.

"Bangladesh's current annual deficit is about $18 billion which is significantly higher due to energy price fluctuations. This can be dealt with if Bangladesh and India can cooperate in the area of energy transition and bring stability to these prices. 

"The Solar Energy Corporation of India has discovered the lowest price for green energy for the next 25 years. So, as a solution, Bangladesh can partner with SECI on a government-to-government basis and use it to reach out to the India energy industry and collaborate with them to purchase hydrogen, invest in solar, wind and coastal wind energy as per their potential," he said.

"This helps Bangladesh in multiple ways as it can be done via currency swap between Indian Rupees and Bangladeshi currency the ratio of which is fairly static at 1:1.2 and also benefits the neighbouring country from getting the static price for 25 to 30 years for their energy price. So that would be much more beneficial for Bangladesh," Mittal added.

These suggestions fall in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision when he launched the Green Grids Initiative "One Sun One World One Grid." This was the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids established jointly with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson, at the COP26 summit last year with an aim to not only reduce storage needs and carbon footprints, but also enhance the viability of solar projects and cut down on energy cost via cooperation between different countries and regions.

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh / Bangladesh-India / Trade / Foreign investment / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

4h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

2h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

1h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

3h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

3h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'