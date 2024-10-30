Auto-rickshaw drivers with disabilities demand BRTA approval, 10% quota

Along the lines of Mirpur’s Kamrangir Char, Baunia and Duaripara areas, Bangla Tesla owners have set up garages for the vehicles. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Auto-rickshaw drivers with disabilities have made 17 demands, including approval from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and a 10% quota reserved for them in every ward of the city.

They raised the demands at a press conference organised by Ganamukti Mancha and B-Scan at the National Press Club in the capital.

Among the demands raised during the press conference are- using lithium batteries instead of lead batteries in auto-rickshaws, building area-based charging stations, BRTA approval on specific designs, registration of auto-rickshaws based on population density in every ward, providing number plates and punishment for operating against rules and providing approval cards after proper registration of auto-rickshaws.

Some other demands raised at the press conference included providing easy loans to auto-rickshaw drivers with disabilities, creating separate lanes for slow-moving vehicles across the country, providing duty-free access to lithium batteries for the next 10 years and ensuring punishment for operating unregistered auto-rickshaws.