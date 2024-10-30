Auto-rickshaw drivers with disabilities demand BRTA approval, 10% quota

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 12:58 pm

They raised the demands at a press conference organised by Ganamukti Mancha and B-Scan at the National Press Club in the capital

Along the lines of Mirpur’s Kamrangir Char, Baunia and Duaripara areas, Bangla Tesla owners have set up garages for the vehicles. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Auto-rickshaw drivers with disabilities have made 17 demands, including approval from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and a 10% quota reserved for them in every ward of the city.

They raised the demands at a press conference organised by Ganamukti Mancha and B-Scan at the National Press Club in the capital.

Among the demands raised during the press conference are- using lithium batteries instead of lead batteries in auto-rickshaws, building area-based charging stations, BRTA approval on specific designs, registration of auto-rickshaws based on population density in every ward, providing number plates and punishment for operating against rules and providing approval cards after proper registration of auto-rickshaws.

Some other demands raised at the press conference included providing easy loans to auto-rickshaw drivers with disabilities, creating separate lanes for slow-moving vehicles across the country, providing duty-free access to lithium batteries for the next 10 years and ensuring punishment for operating unregistered auto-rickshaws.

