Auto-rickshaw driver electrocuted to death in Cox's Bazar

A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after being electrocuted in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

Ali Hossain, a resident of Sikderpara in Sadar union of the district, died around 3 pm today.

Confirming the details to The Business Standard, local union parishad Member Shah Newaz Al Azad said, "Ali Hossain had taken his auto-rickshaw to a shop for recharging. The vehicle, which had become soaked in the rain, got electrified as soon as it was connected to the power source, resulting in the immediate demise of the lone occupant, Ali Hossain."

Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Omar Haider of the Pekua Police Station said Ali Hossain's body was permitted for burial as no complaints or suspicions were raised regarding his death.