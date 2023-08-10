Auto-rickshaw driver electrocuted to death in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:39 pm

Related News

Auto-rickshaw driver electrocuted to death in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:39 pm
Auto-rickshaw driver electrocuted to death in Cox&#039;s Bazar

A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after being electrocuted in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

Ali Hossain, a resident of Sikderpara in Sadar union of the district, died around 3 pm today.

Confirming the details to The Business Standard, local union parishad Member Shah Newaz Al Azad said, "Ali Hossain had taken his auto-rickshaw to a shop for recharging. The vehicle, which had become soaked in the rain, got electrified as soon as it was connected to the power source, resulting in the immediate demise of the lone occupant, Ali Hossain."

Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Omar Haider of the Pekua Police Station said Ali Hossain's body was permitted for burial as no complaints or suspicions were raised regarding his death.

Top News

electrocution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

48m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil