Auto-moto-rally held in Dhaka commemorating Russian Victory Day

Dhaka for the first time saw an auto-moto-rally on 9 May, organised by the Association of the Russian Compatriots in Bangladesh "Rodina" and the Soviet/Russian Alumni Association of Bangladesh, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

A motorcade of cars and motorcycles with flying Banners of Victory in the colours of St George's Ribbon proceeded along Manik Mia Avenue marking the day, reads a press release from Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshis and compatriots, living and working in the country, joined this commemorative action.

Russia celebrates one of its main holidays – Victory Day on 9 May, which marks the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War (a part of World War II) in 1945, during which around 27 million Soviet citizens gave their lives.