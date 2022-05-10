Auto-moto-rally in Dhaka marking Russia’s Victory Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:49 pm

Auto-moto-rally in Dhaka marking Russia’s Victory Day

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:49 pm
Auto-moto-rally in Dhaka marking Russia’s Victory Day

The first time auto-moto-rally takes place in Dhaka in honour of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union/ Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

 

On 9 May this year, a motorcade of cars and motorcycles with flying banners of victory in the colours of St George's Ribbon proceeded along Manik Mia Avenue in the capital city, said a press release of the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

The association of the Russian Compatriots in Bangladesh "Rodina" and the Soviet/Russian Alumni Association of Bangladesh, organised the auto-moto rally in Dhaka for the first time, marking the special day of Russia.

The Bangladeshis and compatriots, living and working in the country, joined this commemorative action.

The Great Patriotic War is a term used in Russia and some other former republics of the Soviet Union to describe the war fought during the period between 22 June 1941 and 9 May 1945 along the many fronts of the Eastern Front of World War II, primarily between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

Top News

Russian Victory Day / Great Patriotic War / Embassy of Russian Federation in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

33m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021