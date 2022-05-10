Auto-moto-rally in Dhaka marking Russia’s Victory Day

The first time auto-moto-rally takes place in Dhaka in honour of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union/ Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

On 9 May this year, a motorcade of cars and motorcycles with flying banners of victory in the colours of St George's Ribbon proceeded along Manik Mia Avenue in the capital city, said a press release of the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

The association of the Russian Compatriots in Bangladesh "Rodina" and the Soviet/Russian Alumni Association of Bangladesh, organised the auto-moto rally in Dhaka for the first time, marking the special day of Russia.

The Bangladeshis and compatriots, living and working in the country, joined this commemorative action.

The Great Patriotic War is a term used in Russia and some other former republics of the Soviet Union to describe the war fought during the period between 22 June 1941 and 9 May 1945 along the many fronts of the Eastern Front of World War II, primarily between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.