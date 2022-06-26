Authorities to take action against parking vehicles, taking selfies on Padma Bridge

Punitive measures will be taken against those parking vehicles and wandering around the Padma Bridge.

The bridge authority has written a letter to the concerned patrol teams of Bangladesh Army to enforce the decision immediately, according to media reports.

The move comes as videos of public urination on TikTok and other illicit activities around the bridge infrastructures went viral on social media Sunday.

Photo: Collected

Hundreds of vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge which opened for public use on Sunday morning, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it.

Long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting in hundreds on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway till the gates of the bridge opened at 6am.

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge since yesterday night to cross the bridge at first chance.

However, the situation improved significantly as the day progressed and no tailbacks were reported from the two ends of the bridge since 12pm.

Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.

Authorities had earlier said people were not allowed to park their vehicles on the bridge to celebrate, take selfies or take a walk.

However, many crossed the bridge on foot, some got off their vehicles and motorcycles to take selfies and record videos while law enforcers tried to bring the situation under control.