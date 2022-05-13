Authorities lack vision for Dhaka city: Syeda Rizwana

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 09:45 pm

Related News

Authorities lack vision for Dhaka city: Syeda Rizwana

“Dhaka is now a dull, uncoordinated and polluted city"

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), has said the capital Dhaka lacks a clear vision.

"So, we demand a clear vision for our capital city," she said, addressing a shadow parliament on good governance in urban management arranged by the Debate for Democracy at the FDC on Friday.   

Syeda Rizwana said, "The Tetultala field incident in Dhaka city has been resolved, but the full rights of the people to this field have not been established yet. It is a matter of sorrow that we had to wage a movement and protesters had to stay in police custody for a small field where children played and people offered Eid prayers."

"Dhaka is now a dull, uncoordinated and polluted city," she added.

A detailed area plan for Dhaka city was completed in 2015. Seven years have passed, but the plan has not been renewed or implemented yet. In implementing the detailed area plan, the authorities concerned gave priority to the interests of land grabbers, said Syeda Rizwana.  

There are seven rivers surrounding Dhaka city, something not found in any other city in the world, and yet, water has to be fetched from the Padma river for the people of Dhaka, despite the city having seven rivers, she added.

"If we can save the seven rivers, the capital city will be a pollution-free and healthy metropolis."

Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, chairman of Debate for Democracy, who chaired the programme, said the city corporations are struggling to address problems the citizens are facing. 

"But residential areas of all city corporations including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna are becoming uninhabitable, due to unplanned construction of shopping centres, educational institutions, hospitals, and commercial offices." 

With a little rain, the city's streets and alleys are submerged, with government agencies digging up roads in the monsoon rain, just as they wish, he said.                                                                      

"We are disappointed when an initiative is taken to build a police station on a children's playground in Dhaka's Kalabagan area," Kiran said.

Top News

Dhaka / City Planning / BELA / Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

9h | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

9h | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

11h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

3h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

4h | Videos
Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

4h | Videos
How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert