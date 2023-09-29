Authorities block illegal railway crossings in Cumilla, prompting local outcry

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 05:35 pm

The move, while aimed at enhancing safety, has caused inconvenience for local commuters, leading to protests in various parts of the district.

Photo: TBS
The Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway has taken action to block over 50 illegal rail crossings along the Laksam-Noakhali, Laksam-Chandpur, and Laksam-Chattogram routes in Cumilla.

The move, while aimed at enhancing safety, has caused inconvenience for local commuters, leading to protests in various parts of the district.

In Laksam upazila, residents from several villages gathered along the Cumilla-Noakhali rail track on Friday, urging the restoration of the road link through the Tapiya railway crossing.

Abdul Motaleb, a retired schoolteacher from Monopal village in Laksam upazila, said, "Fifteen villages, including Krishnapur, Monopal, Rajapur, Rampur, and Sholodona, relied on the Topiya railway crossing. Its closure has not only left pick-up van, microbus, ambulance, and auto-rickshaw drivers unemployed but also left commuters stranded."

Photo: TBS
He said they will escalate their efforts if the crossing is not reopened for commuters.

Md Imam Hossain, the chairman of Uttarda union parishad, highlighted the suffering of the local populace due to the closure of Tapiya railway crossing. He said, "We will communicate with the railway authorities regarding this matter."

Mursalin Rahman, the executive engineer of Railway Cumilla, said the closure of these illegal railway crossings on the Laksam-Noakhali, Laksam-Chandpur, and Laksam-Chittagong routes is a precautionary measure to prevent accidents.

He added, "If anyone wishes to file a complaint regarding this matter, they can address it to the Railway Manager, Eastern Region."

