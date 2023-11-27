Authorities in Bangladesh targeting opposition ahead of general elections: HRW

Bangladesh authorities are targeting opposition leaders and supporters ahead of the national elections slated for 7 January 7, 2024, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday.

"Almost 10,000 opposition activists have been arrested since a planned rally by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on October 28. At least 16 people have been killed during ongoing violence, including 2 police officers. Over 5,500 people have been injured," the HRW said in a media release on Monday (26 November).

"The government is claiming to commit to free and fair elections with diplomatic partners while the state authorities are simultaneously filling prisons with the ruling Awami League's political opponents," said HRW Senior Asia Researcher Julia Bleckner.

"Diplomatic partners should make clear that the government's autocratic crackdown will jeopardise future economic cooperation," she added.

"A free election is impossible when the government stifles free expression and systematically incapacitates the opposition, critics, and activists through arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearance, harassment, and intimidation," Bleckner said.

"Instead of stoking violence and jailing her critics, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should call for an immediate end to arbitrary political arrests and make clear that enforced disappearances, torture, and killings by security forces will not be tolerated," the HRW official further said.

The rights organisation said based on interviews with 13 witnesses and analysis of videos and police reports, it has found evidence that "security forces are responsible for using excessive force, mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings in a recent spate of election-related violence."

"Following the October 28 violence, the BNP called for a general strike from October 31-November 2, during and after which clashes broke out between police, opposition members, and ruling party supporters. While there has been violence on all sides, in some instances police used excessive force in responding to protests," it added.

The HRW also said, "Bangladesh authorities accused the opposition of 'creating chaos,' and have sealed the BNP party offices describing it as a crime scene."

"Senior government leaders, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have fueled ongoing violence through public statements encouraging attacks on opposition protesters," it further said.

HRW said: "On November 3, she told her Awami League party supporters that if they catch anyone committing arson to 'throw [them] into the same fire. The hand that sets fire to anything will have to be burnt … tit for tat. If so, they would learn lessons.'"

"Videos and witness reports show disturbing evidence of coordination between the police and the Awami League supporters in threatening and targeting opposition party activists." It added.

While the police should investigate incidents of violence by all sides, their impartiality and ability to uphold the rule of law is undermined when they carry out raids alongside Awami League activists, HRW said.

"While Awami League activists enjoy impunity for their role in the ongoing violence, opposition members are facing widespread – and often arbitrary – arrest," it added

"Bangladesh authorities are carrying out mass arrests of political opposition in a clear attempt to quash the opposition and eliminate competition ahead of the general elections. According to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, about half of its five million members face politically motivated prosecution," the rights organisation said.

Some of those arrested have been allegedly beaten and tortured in custody, it added.

HRW called on foreign governments to insist that the authorities maintain their international obligations to uphold human rights.

The full statement can be read here.