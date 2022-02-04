Austria keen to boost econonic relations with Bangladesh: Austrian chancellor

Austria wants to become partner in Bangladesh's development and build up economic relations with the country.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his country's interest on Friday while he called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the ocassion of Golden Jubilee of the diplomatic relations of the two countries.

"Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at about 4pm and discussed various issues for 10 minutes," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.

He said that putting emphasis on the issue of development partner and establishing economic relations with Austria, Sheikh Hasina urged the chancellor to come up with investment in Bangladsh.

"Geographical location of Bangladesh is very much congenial for investment," she said.

Austrian chancellor expressed his interest to visit Bangladesh after the prime minister invited him.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to Karl Nehammer and thanked him for giving 1.5 million coronavirus vaccines as gift.

Karl Nehammer said that his country is ready to provide more vaccines if Bangladesh needs in future, Ihsanul said.