Australia's National Carillon illuminated in red and green marking Independence Day 

The Independence Day and 50 years of Bangladesh-Australia bilateral relations were celebrated in Canberra with the illumination of an iconic structure of Canberra with the colours of Bangladesh's national flag.

Canberra's National Carillon was illuminated with red and green, courtesy from the Australian government, which continued until dawn, reads a press release.

Formal reception on the evening of 26 March was held which started with playing of the national anthems of Bangladesh and Australia by the Royal Military band. Representatives from the Australian Federal Parliament, ACT legislature, political leaders, Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Government officials from the Australian Federal Departments and local elites were present.

Offering tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, martyrs of the liberation war and all the valiant freedom fighters and women for their highest sacrifice, High Commissioner Sufiur Rahman recalled Australian heroes for their contribution in the liberation war and conveyed thanks to Australia for their bipartisan support for the cause of the liberation war. He mentioned the development journey of Bangladesh, from a war-ravaged county to a middle-income country with resilience and persistent economic growth.

Appreciating Australia for their development assistance in the past decades, the High Commissioner highlighted the recent trend of growing engagement between Bangladesh and Australia in the area of trade, investment, people to people contact and focused on future potential areas for further collaboration. He elaborated Bangladesh's principle stand on universally agreed on principles and rules-based global order as an antidote to avoiding regional conflicts and crises.

A short video was displayed on the excerpts of messages issued by the Australian Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Australia. Video clips were also screened on the history, cultural heritage, and development of Bangladesh during the reception. Dances were performed with patriotic songs to add colour to the festivity.

In the morning segment on the same day, the High Commissioner hoisted the national flag at Chancery premises. The messages of the President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries were read out. A special prayer was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and his family members, martyrs of the Liberation War, as well as for a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.