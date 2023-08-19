Australian Education Expo held in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Australian Education Expo held in Dhaka

It provides real-time assessments for potential admissions and direct interactions with university officials.

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:49 pm
Australian Education Expo held in Dhaka

Australian Education Expo, held in Dhaka, showcased opportunities for higher education in renowned universities in Australia for Bangladeshi Students.

Distinguished representatives from prestigious institutions such as the University of Adelaide, Monash University, and Macquarie University participated in this educational exposition.

These institutions unveiled exclusive scholarships, some of which cover up to a hundred percent of tuition fees, exclusively for Bangladeshi students.

Executive Study Abroad, a Bangladesh-based educational consultant, hosted the event at the Westin Hotel in the capital amid the growing appeal of Australia's higher education sector among Bangladeshi students.

Farhana Nazrin, General Manager of Executive Study Abroad, Mohammed Rabbani Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, and Sajjadur Rahman, Director of the institution spoke at the opening of the expo.

Addressing the event, they highlighted their comprehensive services, spanning from admission assistance to visa processing for various universities, entirely free of charge.

The expo was immensely valuable for participants, offering instant evaluations for potential admissions and direct engagement with university representatives.

Renowned for its commitment to quality education and pathways to esteemed global universities, Australia has solidified its position as a prime choice for Bangladeshi learners.

This expo further solidified Australia's reputation as a promising academic destination for Bangladeshi scholars.

Education Expo / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

2h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country