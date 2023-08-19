Australian Education Expo, held in Dhaka, showcased opportunities for higher education in renowned universities in Australia for Bangladeshi Students.

Distinguished representatives from prestigious institutions such as the University of Adelaide, Monash University, and Macquarie University participated in this educational exposition.

These institutions unveiled exclusive scholarships, some of which cover up to a hundred percent of tuition fees, exclusively for Bangladeshi students.

Executive Study Abroad, a Bangladesh-based educational consultant, hosted the event at the Westin Hotel in the capital amid the growing appeal of Australia's higher education sector among Bangladeshi students.

Farhana Nazrin, General Manager of Executive Study Abroad, Mohammed Rabbani Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, and Sajjadur Rahman, Director of the institution spoke at the opening of the expo.

Addressing the event, they highlighted their comprehensive services, spanning from admission assistance to visa processing for various universities, entirely free of charge.

The expo was immensely valuable for participants, offering instant evaluations for potential admissions and direct engagement with university representatives.

Renowned for its commitment to quality education and pathways to esteemed global universities, Australia has solidified its position as a prime choice for Bangladeshi learners.

This expo further solidified Australia's reputation as a promising academic destination for Bangladeshi scholars.