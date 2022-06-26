Australia wants fair, participatory national polls in Bangladesh: Ambassador

Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has reiterated his country's expectation to see a free, fair and participatory general election in Bangladesh.

He made the call following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal at the Nirbahchan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon area on Sunday.

"I shared my experience of the recently concluded Australian national election with CEC at the meeting.

"My country hopes that the next election of Bangladesh will be free, transparent and acceptable," he added.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told the media that he has reassured the Australian ambassador that the next national polls will be a "good one."

"The ambassador wanted to know about the last-minute incidents of the recently held Cumilla City polls. We have provided him with an explanation," the CEC added.