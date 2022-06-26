Australia wants fair, participatory national polls in Bangladesh: Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

Australia wants fair, participatory national polls in Bangladesh: Ambassador

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Australia wants fair, participatory national polls in Bangladesh: Ambassador

Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has reiterated his country's expectation to see a free, fair and participatory general election in Bangladesh.

He made the call following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal at the Nirbahchan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon area on Sunday.

"I shared my experience of the recently concluded Australian national election with CEC at the meeting.

"My country hopes that the next election of Bangladesh will be free, transparent and acceptable," he added.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told the media that he has reassured the Australian ambassador that the next national polls will be a "good one."

"The ambassador wanted to know about the last-minute incidents of the recently held Cumilla City polls. We have provided him with an explanation," the CEC added.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer / Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

4h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

18h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

11m | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

18h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj