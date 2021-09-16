Australia firmly with Bangladesh to find a solution to Rohingya crisis: Envoy 

Bangladesh

UNB
16 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 01:18 pm

Related News

Australia firmly with Bangladesh to find a solution to Rohingya crisis: Envoy 

UNB
16 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 01:18 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer on Thursday said his country remains strongly committed to finding a solution to the Rohingya crisis and help Bangladesh manage the situation.

"We remain strongly committed," he said, adding that Australia will continue to help Bangladesh and the host community.

The Australian High Commissioner was addressing at "DCAB Talk" organized by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) virtually.

DCAB President Pantho Rahaman and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.

The High Commissioner said the Rohingya issue is a massive humanitarian crisis, and Australia will continue to help Bangladesh's efforts towards a solution.

Highlighting Australia's commitment in humanitarian and disaster response, he said Australia has provided over $270 million in humanitarian assistance to Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar since 2017.

"We provided $79.7 million last year [2020-21], including $10 million in emergency assistance following the recent fire in the camps," said the envoy.

High Commissioner Bruer highlighted the growing relationship between Australia and Bangladesh and hoped that it will be strengthened further as the two countries are set to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh and Australia signed Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement or TIFA to open more opportunities between the two countries.

Top News

australia / Bangladesh / Rohingya Crisis

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

41m | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

46m | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents