Aug 15 carnage was most brutal assault on Liberation War spirit: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Tuesday said 15 August carnage was not only an attack on Bangabandhu's family, but also a most brutal assault on the spirit of the country's independence achieved by the bloodstained 1971 Liberation War.

He was addressing a webinar titled "Mournful August: Black Chapter of History", organised by AL mouthpiece, Uttaran.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: "Continuing the 15 August, 1975 carnage, four national leaders were killed within the safe custody of Dhaka central jail on 3 November in 1975, and a grenade attack was launched on an AL rally on 21 August in 2004, to make the country leaderless."

"These attacks were a continuation of a common conspiracy," he said.

Noting that perpetrators of the 15 August carnage are still active, Quader said the direct killers were brought to justice and the verdict of death sentences has been executed.

But several others are still at large and the government is continuing its diplomatic efforts to bring back the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu, he added.

The minister said investigation will unmask the behind the scene perpetrators of the 15 August carnage in front of the new generation.

He underscored the need for building national unity to eliminate the politics of conspiracy and killings forever from Bangladesh.

Quader said attacks are being carried out on democracy, values, and ideologies, one after another. So, the politics of conspiracy should be eliminated forever.

He said those who carried out the 15 August carnage and who were its beneficiaries were tried in the natural court of justice.

Bangla Academy Chairman and National Professor Rafiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Supreme Court Appellate Division (head? Please verify before publishing), retired Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, writer Imdadul Haque Milon, AL Organizing Secretary, Advocate Afjal Hossain, and Office Secretary, Barrister Biplab Barua, addressed the webinar with Uttaran Editor, Dr Nuh-ul-Alam Lenin, in the chair.

Later, Obaidul Quader virtually joined a discussion of National Mourning Day arranged by Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.

Speaking on the occasion, he said those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu from history are being effaced from history themselves.