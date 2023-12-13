Auctionable container count surges by 20% in 6 months in Ctg port due to 'sluggish' process

Amid concerns over the sluggish auction process of the Chattogram Customs, the auctionable container count at the Chattogram port has surged by 20% in a six month period from July to mid-December.

In response to this unexpected rise, Chattogram customs is taking proactive measures to sell off the auctionable goods and dispose of expired or damaged goods.

To streamline the process, the customs authorities have intensified the activities of the auction wing and established six specialised teams.

Md Liakat Ali Howlader, port affairs secretary of Chattogram C&F Agent Association, emphasised the need to simplify the customs auction process and increase the frequency of auctions to accelerate the overall process. Successful implementation of these initiatives is anticipated to yield benefits from the auctions.

Meanwhile in December alone, four crash programmes will be implemented to eliminate perishable items.

According to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), as of 13 December 2023, there are 8,492 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers available for auction, marking an increase by 19.54% since 13 June.

The total capacity of containers in the port yard is 53,518 TEU, with the current count standing at 29,079 TEU.

Consequently, the auctionable containers constitute 29% of the total containers at the port.

The regular count of auctionable containers at Chittagong Port typically ranges from 6,500 to 7,000 TEU.

On 13 December, the port yard contained 7,297 TEU, reflecting a gradual increase over time.

Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi, deputy commissioner of Customs House, Chattogram said the auction branch has commenced the auction process, categorising goods accordingly.

In addition to auction wing officers, a team comprising 18 revenue and assistant revenue officers, six special teams have also been formed to conduct a comprehensive inventory of all containers at the port.

To address the issue of increasing auctionable containers, four destruction programmes are scheduled until 30 December.

To expedite the process, perishable goods are being sold through public auctions alongside traditional tender procedures, he added.

Concerns have been raised by C&F agents, representing traders and importers, attributing the rising number of auctionable containers to the sluggish auction process of Chattogram Customs.

They caution that further increases may impede port operational activities.

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by the importers for various reasons.

Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of different goods in the declaration of import of one product, customs evasion, etc.

As per the rules, a notice is issued to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded, the customs house authorities put the goods up for auction.