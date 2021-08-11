ATU arrests 4 ABT members 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 06:26 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police arrested four members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team from the Rayerbag area in the capital on Wednesday. 

The arrestee are Raihan Hosain alias Sabbir Hosain, Raihan alias Al Rabbi, Aminul Islam and Sagor Islam aias Yusuf Bin Abdur Rakib.

ATU Media and Awareness Superintendent Mohammad Aslam Khan said a team of ATU had been watching on their activity through cyber patrolling for six months.   

The arrested members of ABT were publishing extremism through an online platform to establish Ghazwatul Hind. 

Allegedly they used to exchanged texts for training and prepared to implement a sabotage plan. 

"Police have arrested them before executing their plan. We will seek remand to interrogate them to identify the rest members who are connected with the group," Aslam added. 

ATU

