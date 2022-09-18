ATU activities against militancy gain public confidence: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
18 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 08:18 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message today said that the steps taken by the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialised body of Bangladesh Police, in countering militancy and violent extremism, have already gained public confidence.

"Bangladesh has now emerged as the role model of resisting terrorism and violent extremism in the world," she said on the occasion of the 5th founding anniversary of the ATU to be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

Greeting all members of the ATU, the premier said, "I am happy to learn that the ATU is going to publish a souvenir marking its fifth founding anniversary."

To tackle the artificial crisis created to halt the country's development, progress and non-communal culture, the government has announced a 'zero tolerance policy' against terrorism and undertaken a set of action plans," Sheikh Hasina said.

"We have established the ATU with permission to carry out Counter Radicalization and De-Radicalization activities, including collecting intelligence information regarding anti-terrorism and anti-extremism across the country, conducting drives, investigating into cases and carrying out public awareness programmes," she added.

Since its inception, the newly established ATU has been able to create a positive image at home and abroad through its various activities, the prime minister said, hoping that considering the context and situation of the country, the ATU will work sincerely on a wider scale.

"I hope that ATU will serve the people by playing an advanced role in increasing its own capacity to resist the ill attempts of militants and anti-state forces in this time of extreme excellence of technology," the premier said.

She added, "Let's work together to build a modern, non-communal, prosperous and hunger and poverty free 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the next generation".

Sheikh Hasina wished all the programmes marking the 5th anniversary of the ATU a success.

Comments

