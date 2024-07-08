Attorney general urges anti-quota protesters to have patience over sub-judice matter 

Bangladesh

08 July, 2024, 09:40 pm
08 July, 2024, 09:40 pm

If we receive the full text of the High Court judgement, even tomorrow, we will file a regular petition," he says

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin. Photo: Collected
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin. Photo: Collected

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has called upon the students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs asking them to have patience and not take a sub-judice matter to the streets. 

"The court has given a judgement and the state has gone to the Appellate Division, challenging that. So, at this moment, I think they should not raise such a movement. I call upon them not to take a sub-judice matter to the streets. I request them to have a little patience," he said while talking to reporters at his office today (8 July). 

The chief state counsel said the matter would come on the apex court's cause list on Thursday for a hearing, adding, "If we receive the full text of the High Court judgement, even tomorrow, we will file a regular petition." 

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 4 July upheld "for now" a High Court judgement that declared illegal a 2018 government circular abolishing the 30% quota system for the Freedom Fighters' children in the ninth to 13th grades of government jobs.  

The Appellate Division after the hearing told the state to file a leave to appeal petition after the release of the full text of the High Court judgement that was pronounced on June 5, 2024. 

"Let's keep the High Court judgement as it is for now. You file a regular petition and we would hear that," the apex court told the state on that day. 

A High Court division bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat pronounced the judgement on 5 June, paving the way for reinstating the 30% freedom fighter quota in government service. 

The court came up with the judgement, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier. 

