Attorney general hopes interim govt will move forward to establish people's right

The newly-appointed attorney general pledged to take action against any “syndicate” in court

A file photo of Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman. Photo: BSS
Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman today (11 August) expressed hope that the interim government would move forward to establish rights of the people.

"The spirit of this second war of liberation is against wrongdoings. People have stood against all these wrongdoings and lawlessness. I hope the interim government will move forward to establish rights of the people," he said while talking to reporters at his office.

The newly-appointed attorney general pledged to take action against any "syndicate" in court right after getting any information about this.

"Even the enemies of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul would not believe that he would raise any syndicate here," he added.

The chief state counsel also expressed hope that the new chief justice would enhance the role of this position in upholding people's rights.
 

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman / Bangladesh

