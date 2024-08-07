Attorney General AM Amin Uddin resigns

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has resigned from his post.

Amin, whose current whereabouts is unknown, submitted the resignation letter to the president through the attorney general's office today (7 August).

In his resignation letter, obtained by TBS, AM Amin Uddin wrote, "..due to my personal difficulties, now I am not in a position to continue my duties and responsibilities as Attorney General for Bangladesh. Hence, I am tendering my resignation with immediate effect."

On 8 October 2020, Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and then president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was appointed as the attorney general.

Earlier on 6 August, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed had written a letter to the President, requesting exemption from his post.

Citing personal reasons, he gave the exemption letter to the President through Attorney General AM Amin Uddin this morning.

Supreme Court lawyer Sheikh Mohammad Morshed was appointed as additional attorney general by the President on 24 January 2021.

