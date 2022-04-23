Attestation: When an ancient, unnecessary system leads people to fake it

To avoid hassle or harassment while having their required documents as well as photographs attested by a first-class gazetted officer to apply for jobs or other purposes, many choose an easy way out – they themselves get their attestation done using fake seals and signatures or resort to agents.

There is hardly anyone who has not faked attestation, which many think is an "unnecessary" archaic system.

Take job-seeker Shakhawat Hossain, for an example – he is now preparing for a job on completion of his graduation from a public university. Last week, he applied for a contractual post in a project being implemented by the Bangladesh Postal Department. He was asked to send attested copies of his academic certificates and NID attached with the job application. Shakhawat himself attested the copies, using a forged rubber stamp and signature of a first class gazetted officer.

Shakhawat told The Business Standard, "I am applying for one or two jobs a week and every time I need to have my documents attested prior to submitting a job application."

He questioned, "How will I have so many papers attested in Dhaka all the time? This is a kind of unnecessary trouble, so I have made a seal of a first-class officer from Nilkhet and I am attesting the necessary documents by myself."

Shamsul Islam, another job applicant, told TBS that such an ancient system is completely unnecessary in this modern age. "If we go to an officer every now and then to get our documents attested, they will be annoyed. Why is the attestation necessary as we have to carry original certificates during viva voce anyway?"

Most job-seekers are having to go through the attestation hassle. And, some face harassment after going to a first class gazetted office because they at times do not agree to attest documents without prior familiarity. Besides, many get their documents attested via agents.

So, many job applicants are forced to make fake seals and forge signatures and attest documents by themselves.

Besides, many people use fake attestation for various important purposes.

Public administration experts say attestation is absolutely unnecessary and the old system should be scrapped.

Talking to TBS, at least 25 job-seekers who are applying regularly for jobs said they had their documents attested by themselves at least once. Many had no other way out but to do so.

Many served jail terms or were penalised for faking attestation at different times, while most of them remained off the hook.

On Tuesday, Jamiul Haque came to the BRTA office in the capital to renew his driving licence. Since it is mandatory to submit attested copies of his National ID card along with other documents to the office, he had it done by a broker.

Jamiul told TBS that he knew that only photocopies would be given but the documents were not attested.

"I did not know that it is mandatory to get my documents attested prior to submission. The broker got the attestation done within 20 minutes in exchange for money without going to a first class gazetted officer."

"What is the need for such attestation?" he said with annoyance.

On condition of anonymity, the broker told TBS, "We have fake seals of officials and we have our own people fixed for attestation."

There are more than 100 seal making shops in the capital's Nilkhet. They make seals of any officials, except for ministers, lawmakers and high-ranking officers, according to the demand of customers.

Taslim Hossain, owner of a seal-making shop in Nilkhet told TBS, "We do not make seals of anyone that customers want. Many come to us to make seals of doctors, telling us that they would give it to doctors as a gift. We do not have a chance to cross check."

Nasir Hossain of another shop titled City Trade Solutions said many students come to make seals of first-class officials. They come and introduce themselves as either their relatives or close ones. There is no chance of verification here. Besides, we also have to run the business."

Md Abul Hasanat Humayun Kabir, additional secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, told TBS that the attestation trend has been going on for many years. The communication system has now developed so the government can rethink its necessity based on public opinion. But if someone forges attestations, he/she will be responsible.

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said the provision of attestation should be scrapped and it is not difficult to do so. There is no need for attestation.

The public administration expert further said in the past when there was no photocopy system, people used to submit handwritten documents, it was needed then. It is now absolutely useless, which is only making people suffer. Many people are forced to use fake seals or have to go to the brokers for the attestation.