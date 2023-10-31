Attempts to destabilise RMG sector unfortunate: Raushan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Attempts to destabilise RMG sector unfortunate: Raushan

She also urged the workers to remain calm and wait for the wage board's decision

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:09 pm
File photo
File photo

Leader of the opposition and Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad today denounced the attacks, vandalism and torching of vehicles carried out by garment workers in Gazipur and Savar.

"It is the collective responsibility and duty of all of us to closely monitor the current political situation of the country to prevent any potential impact on our economy," she said in a statement on Tuesday (31 October).

Raushan said, "We can see the ongoing efforts to sow discord among the workers in our crucial export sector. It is an unfortunate development for our nation."

She extended condolences to the families of the two workers who lost their lives during the labour unrest.

The Jatiya Party chief patron emphasised that workers should not be misled by any agitation until the next wage board establishes a fair salary structure. 

She also urged the workers to remain calm and wait for the wage board's decision.

Agitating garments workers have been clashing with police in Gazipur since morning to push home their own demand for a hike in the minimum wage. They vandalised and set fire to police boxes in Safipur and Chandra areas. The RMG workers also launched an attack at a private hospital in Shafipur.

On the other hand, clashes broke out between protesting RMG workers, Awami League activisits and police in Dhaka's Mirpur area since the morning.

Garment workers have been protesting for a week demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.

On 21 October, readymade garments factory workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On Monday (30 October), at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur. 

Following yesterday's clashes, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said the minimum wage for ready-made garments workers would be set higher than that proposed by the factory owners.

Top News / RMG

Raushan Ershad / RMG Workers / unrest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

5h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

5h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

30m | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

5h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

8h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

22h | TBS SPORTS