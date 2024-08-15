Attempt of counter-revolution will erase their existence: Sarjis

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader Sarjis Alam today (15 August) issued a warning against those who will attempt to make a counter revolution in the country, saying their existence will be wiped out.

"We want to warn that if they even make a little attempt to make a counter-revolution, they will no longer exist, with which they can stand in Bangladesh even 100 years later," he said, pointing that they were receiving information from different quarters that Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League along with other cohorts of the autocrat planning a counter revolution centring the 15 August.

Sarjis, one of coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, made the remarks while talking to reporters during a demonstration in front of the National Museum as part of "Resistance Week" called for thwarting any possibility of counter-revolution on 15 August.

Noting that there was no need to take to the streets after the mass uprising of the students, he said, "But the cohorts of fascism were yet to stop their conspiracy. They were making different kinds of ill efforts from the country and abroad. That is why we took to streets again."

Sarjis added, "We don't want to cause trouble to our brothers and sisters. But when the country falls into crisis, we have to take to the streets even if it causes difficulties. Because, all of us will be affected if the country faces any harm."

Replying to a question on the fresh four-point demand of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, he said, "We have announced 'Resistance Week' from the point that the associates of Awami fascism want to stage a counter-revolution. The student and mass people gave this programme to stop any such nefarious plans."

Mentioning that the current government is the government of student-mass people, the student leader said, "The government is willing to accept our demands. The government has already started arresting those accused of corruption, abuse of power, money laundering and looting".

In the last 16 years, Sarjis said, credits were given to Sheikh Hasina even for constructing a pillar.

"So, the credits of killing our brothers and sisters in the country must go to killer Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Earlier, a group of students led by Sarjis came in a procession to Shahbagh. They occupied the Shahbagh intersection for about 10 minutes, chanting various slogans, before moving to the National Museum.