Attacks on police boxes to upset police morale, embarrass govt: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Attacks on police boxes to upset police morale, embarrass govt: Police

Since Friday’s attack, 30 people have been arrested in police raids so far

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:14 pm
Attacks on police boxes to upset police morale, embarrass govt: Police

The attacks on police by battery-run rickshaw pullers were carried out in a planned manner to break the morale of the police and embarrass the government, said the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). 

"Police morale is not so fragile that can be broken by a surprise attack. All those who attacked policemen and those who instigated the attackers will face the music," Additional Commissioner of DB Harun-or-Rashid told the media at the DMP media centre in the capital on Saturday.

At least 30 people were arrested as police and detectives have been making raids and arrests after five traffic police boxes were vandalised and several policemen were assaulted in simultaneous attacks in the capital's Mirpur and Pallabi areas on Friday morning.

The attacks left three traffic police members seriously injured, according to police.

The DB police arrested nine people for vandalism, while Mirpur and Pallabi police arrested 21 people after two cases were lodged against over 200 unidentified people over the attacks.

The battery-run auto-rickshaw pullers, however, alleged that traffic police take bribes from them for allowing the three-wheelers on main roads. They often seize their vehicles if the pullers refuse to pay bribes.

The arrested are mostly battery-run auto-rickshaw pullers, said DMP (Mirpur zone) Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin Mollah.

A vested quarter instigated the rickshaw pullers by spreading a rumour that a physically challenged rickshaw puller was beaten by police, said DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid in the briefing.

A group of battery-run rickshaw owners, drivers and traders of automobile parts were behind the planned attacks, he said.

Police have identified some of the perpetrators, but their names cannot be disclosed for the sake of further investigations, said the police officer.

According to a High Court directive, battery-run rickshaws are not allowed to ply the main roads of the capital. But some rickshaw pullers are not complying with that directive, posing serious risks of accidents, the additional commissioner said.

During the interrogation, some of the arrested people told police that they do not have any rickshaws. Some influential people, whom they termed "big brothers", instigated them to carry out the attacks, said Harun-or-Rashid.

"Some attackers have fled to Barishal, Faridpur and Natore after the attacks as police were looking for them, the police officer said.

Top News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / police / Police Box / attacks on police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

9h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

12h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

7h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

49m | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

49m | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

3h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back