Attacks on police boxes to upset police morale, embarrass govt: Police

The attacks on police by battery-run rickshaw pullers were carried out in a planned manner to break the morale of the police and embarrass the government, said the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"Police morale is not so fragile that can be broken by a surprise attack. All those who attacked policemen and those who instigated the attackers will face the music," Additional Commissioner of DB Harun-or-Rashid told the media at the DMP media centre in the capital on Saturday.

At least 30 people were arrested as police and detectives have been making raids and arrests after five traffic police boxes were vandalised and several policemen were assaulted in simultaneous attacks in the capital's Mirpur and Pallabi areas on Friday morning.

The attacks left three traffic police members seriously injured, according to police.

The DB police arrested nine people for vandalism, while Mirpur and Pallabi police arrested 21 people after two cases were lodged against over 200 unidentified people over the attacks.

The battery-run auto-rickshaw pullers, however, alleged that traffic police take bribes from them for allowing the three-wheelers on main roads. They often seize their vehicles if the pullers refuse to pay bribes.

The arrested are mostly battery-run auto-rickshaw pullers, said DMP (Mirpur zone) Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin Mollah.

A vested quarter instigated the rickshaw pullers by spreading a rumour that a physically challenged rickshaw puller was beaten by police, said DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid in the briefing.

A group of battery-run rickshaw owners, drivers and traders of automobile parts were behind the planned attacks, he said.

Police have identified some of the perpetrators, but their names cannot be disclosed for the sake of further investigations, said the police officer.

According to a High Court directive, battery-run rickshaws are not allowed to ply the main roads of the capital. But some rickshaw pullers are not complying with that directive, posing serious risks of accidents, the additional commissioner said.

During the interrogation, some of the arrested people told police that they do not have any rickshaws. Some influential people, whom they termed "big brothers", instigated them to carry out the attacks, said Harun-or-Rashid.

"Some attackers have fled to Barishal, Faridpur and Natore after the attacks as police were looking for them, the police officer said.