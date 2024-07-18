Attacks on journos: BFUJ, DUJ to hold protest rally today

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) will hold a demonstration procession today (18 July), protesting attacks on journalists during the anti-quota movement.

The demonstration will be held at 11:00am in front of National Press Club.

In a statement, BFUJ General Secretary Quader Gani Chowdhury and DUJ General Secretary Khurshid Alam requested all to attend the protest rally.

A few journalists covering the developments have been injured during the clash.

While covering the news at DU campus, journalists Akram Hossain from Kalbela, Rahmat Ullah from SA TV, and Yasir Arsalan Nishan from Business Bangladesh were injured by tear gas and sound grenades fired by the police.

At Jahangirnagar University, another journalist a fourth-year Journalism and Media Studies student and the university correspondent for the daily Prothom Alo, was allegedly beaten by police during today's protest programme.

