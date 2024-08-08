Attacks on houses, businesses of AL leaders, minorities in Faridpur

A series of attacks have targeted the homes and businesses of Awami League leaders and minorities in Faridpur's Sadar, Madhukhali, and Sadar upazilas, leading to widespread fear and panic among residents.

The violence began on the afternoon of 5 August, when a group attempted to attack the residence of Bipul Ghosh, former president of Faridpur Puja Udjapan Parishad and a central leader of the Awami League.

The attackers first broke down the main gate and tried to force their way into the second floor of his house. However, Ghosh and his family resisted, and the attackers eventually retreated.

Shortly after, another group attempted to storm the home of Faridpur Municipal Mayor Amitav Bose in Singpara. Local residents intervened, preventing the attack.

In the same afternoon, a group of assailants attempted to break into the ancestral home of Bipul Ghosh in Sadar Upazila. Unable to gain entry, the attackers left the area. That night, Ghosh's family reportedly hid in nearby bushes out of fear for their safety.

Similar attacks occurred throughout Faridpur, including an attempted assault on the home of Ajoy Roy, joint secretary of the Faridpur Puja Udjapan Parishad, in the Jhilltuli Kalibari area of the town.

In Madhukhali upazila, the situation remains tense, with women and children particularly affected by the fear of further violence.

On 5 August, during the chaos following the political upheaval, assailants attacked and looted the homes and businesses of village doctor Uttam Kumar Roy and his brother Gautam Kumar Roy in Bamundi village, Megchami Union. Their family temple was also vandalised.

Family sources claim that the attack was instigated by a local school teacher and executed by a group of over 100 people, many of whom were not known to the victims.

Attacks were also reported in other parts of Madhukhali upazila. In Bagat Union, a clothing store owned by Archana Bose was set on fire, and the home of school teacher Sanjay Kumar Das in Sitarampur village was vandalised and looted.

Several other properties, including a flour mill owned by Biplab Saha near the Madhukhali-Naopara road, were also targeted.

In Sadar upazila, Subir Kumar Saha's pharmacy and Tarun Saha's grocery store in Hat-krishnapur market were attacked and vandalised on the night of 5 August. According to a relative, Subir Kumar Saha has fled his home out of fear for his life.

A leader of the district Puja Committee said that there have been additional attacks on the Hindu community in Faridpur, but many are too afraid to report them.

In response, Yasin Kabir, additional deputy commissioner (General) of Faridpur, said, "The army has been deployed in Faridpur to address these incidents of violence and vandalism. We are thoroughly investigating the attacks, and the army has intensified its patrols in the affected areas."