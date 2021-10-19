Attacks on Hindus to tarnish secular image of Bangladesh: Foreign ministry 

Anti-liberal forces carried out premeditated attacks on the country's Hindu community during Durga Puja in an attempt to tarnish the secular image of Bangladesh, said a statement from the foreign ministry.



"They are trying to undermine Bangladesh's secular, non-communal and pluralistic credentials in the international context by deliberately targeting one of the biggest religious festivals of the country," the press release sent on Tuesday further read.



The ministry release noted that the government remains committed to ensuring the enjoyment of fundamental rights of its citizens irrespective of their religions, beliefs and ethnicity.

"The Government remains concerned that certain vested quarters are carrying out such pre-meditated attacks to gain some dubious political mileage," said the ministry.

In the wake of multiple attacks on Hindu temples and households in several parts of the country, senior government leaders have visited a number of affected sites and assured the Hindu community members of adequate protection and compensation for the damages incurred.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has assured of bringing the perpetrators to justice, including by taking recourse to technological means available with the law enforcement and investigative agencies, read the statement.

Meanwhile, 71 cases have been filed so far in connection with the incidents.



The ministry reiterated that communal harmony and peaceful co-existence are cornerstones of a democratic polity.

"For centuries, people from different faiths, ethnicities and religions have been living in this land in peace and harmony," the statement said.

The ministry said the government remains committed to preventing the recurrence of such untoward incidents.

"The government would expect that further complications or misunderstandings would be averted through responsible and fact-based reporting through all media platforms," said the ministry statement.



The foreign ministry said Bangladesh's long-standing commitment to tolerance and inclusion is safeguarded by constitutional provisions.

According to the statement, the prime minister donated Tk30 million to the Hindu Kalyan Trust for the smooth observance of the festival this year.

Earlier in the day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader assured the country's Hindu community that the prime minister and ruling Awami League are beside them always.



On 13 October, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla.



Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.



On 14 October, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur.



Two more were killed and many others injured as miscreants carried out attacks on several temples in Noakhali's Chowmuhani after Jummah prayers on 15 October.



On 16 October, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including the Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent.



Later on 17 October, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.