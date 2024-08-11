Attacks on Hindus: Mostly political, personal rivalries at its core

Members of the Hindu community stage a demonstration in the capital’s Shahbagh area on Saturday, demanding safety and an end to the alleged vandalism of their homes and temples. Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Attacks on individuals, homes, properties, and temples of Hindu communities across the country have been reported since the ousting of the Awami League government in face of mass uprising on 5 August.

In most cases, attacks have been reported on the homes of individuals from Hindu communities involved in Awami League politics, with many of these assaults reportedly carried out by their political rivals including those affiliated with the BNP. Some incidents were triggered by personal rivalries.

However, there have also been incidents where Hindu homes and temples were vandalised, and individuals were attacked regardless of their political affiliations.

There are also allegations that in some areas, Awami League men were allegedly behind some attacks.

To date, attacks on Hindu communities have been reported from districts including Faridpur, Munshiganj, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Shariatpur, Barishal, Bogura and Satkhira.

In response, members of the Hindu communities staged demonstrations in various places, including the capital, calling on the interim government to take action to safeguard their lives and property.

In many areas, local residents especially students, irrespective of religion, have taken it upon themselves to protect Hindu homes and temples by patrolling at night, due to the absence of police personnel.

Addressing recent reports of attacks on minority communities, Chief Advisor of the interim government Muhammad Yunus unequivocally condemned these acts, calling them "heinous".

He urged students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

"You must say—no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together," he said yesterday.

Minorities attacked in Faridpur

On 5 August, after the fall of the Awami League government and Sheikh Hasina's subsequent flight to India, homes and business establishments belonging to Hindu individuals were attacked and vandalised. Many Hindus fled their homes out of fear of further attacks.

On the afternoon of 5 August, the residence of Bipul Ghosh, an Awami League central leader and former president of the Faridpur Puja Udjapon Parishad, was vandalised.

Attempts were also made to attack the homes of Faridpur municipality mayor Amitabh Bose, former Faridpur district Awami League president Subal Shaha, and Ajay Roy, joint secretary of the Faridpur Puja Udjapon Parishad.

However, some of these attacks were thwarted with the assistance of local residents.

In Madhukhali upazila, the homes and businesses of local village doctor Uttam Roy and his brother Gautom Roy were attacked and vandalised.

The family has alleged that these attacks were the result of personal rivalry and were initiated and led by Bachchu Molla, a teacher at Bamundi-Baliakandi High School. The assault involved locals Hasan Molla, Amirul Molla, and Mamun Sheikh, with around one hundred people participating in the attack and subsequent looting.

Attacks on minorities have also been reported in other upazilas of the district, including Bhanga, where a 75-year-old man named Amarendra Kumar Ghosh was injured.

Amarendra Kumar, who is receiving treatment, stated, "Six or seven people, including my neighbours Babul Miah, Minhaj Miah, and Hasan Miah, gathered and attacked me."

Faridpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Yashin Kabir said the army has been deployed in Faridpur, and investigations are underway into the incidents of assault and vandalism.

Hindus attacked in Sylhet, Barishal

On 5 August, the homes of several Hindus in Sylhet were attacked and vandalised. However, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, all the affected individuals are Awami League leaders, and there have been no reports of attacks on ordinary Hindus in the district.

Rumours of attacks on various temples in Sylhet began circulating in the afternoon of 5 August, although their authenticity has not been confirmed.

A senior leader of the Sylhet district branch of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, speaking anonymously, said, "To my knowledge, no ordinary Hindu has been affected in Sylhet so far. All those impacted are Awami League leaders."

Meanwhile, in the Barishal division, local representatives, party leaders, and Hindu organisations have reported that three families in Jhalakathi, two families in Patuakhali, one family in Bhola, two families in Pirojpur, and two families in Barishal districts have been attacked within the division.

Some of these attacks appear to have been motivated by prior enmities.

Laxman Das, former member of the Laikathi union in Patuakhali Sadar upazila whose residence was attacked, said, "There was a local dispute, and they took advantage of the situation."

He further said the former general secretary of the local Awami League was involved in the attack.

A senior leader of a Hindu community organisation in Barishal said, "Most of the recent attacks on minorities are linked to Awami League politics in the area. Very few ordinary Hindu families have been targeted."

Gautam Roy, organising secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Parishad's Barishal branch, said, "Soon after the fall of the government, reports emerged of attacks on Hindus across various parts of Barishal division. This country is mine too. Why must we suffer?"

AL leader allegedly directs attack on temple in Munshiganj

On 9 August, locals in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj detained two individuals who were reportedly throwing explosives in front of a temple, an act allegedly ordered by a local Awami League leader.

The incident occurred at 11pm in front of the Sri Sri Radha Gobind Mandir at Poddar Bari, Furshail village, within Malkhanagar union.

One of the detained individuals, 21-year-old Rifat, claimed they carried out the attack on the instructions of Malkhanagar union Awami League General Secretary Masud Khan.

Masud Khan has since denied these allegations.

Attacks in Shariatpur, Bogura

On 5 August, a temple in Shariatpur town was vandalised, and various items, including furniture, were looted.

Govinda Chakraborty, general secretary of the Dhanuka Mansa Bari Mandir Committee, said, "Several hundred miscreants attacked the temple at night. We were too afraid to leave our house. The attackers surrounded our home from all sides, intending to destroy it. We were rescued by army personnel."

In Bogura, reports indicate that several houses belonging to the Hindu community have been attacked.

Parimal Prasad Raj, joint general secretary of the Bogura Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, said these attacks have occurred in the homes of Hindu residents across Gabtali, Sonatala, Sariakandi, and Dupchanchia upazilas in the district.

Indian media misidentifies burned restaurant as temple

Meanwhile, Indian media inaccurately reported the burned building of a Jubo League leader's restaurant in Satkhira's Kolaroa as a temple. The Satkhira Temple Association leaders have urged people not to be misled by these rumors.

Nityananda Amin, general secretary of the Satkhira District Temple Association, said, "We have not received any reports of temples being burned or vandalism anywhere in Satkhira. The building in question is a restaurant called Rajprasad in Kolaroa, which has been mistakenly identified as a temple. Please do not be confused by these rumours."