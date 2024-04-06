Attacks in hilly areas won't impact tourism: Tourist Police chief

The attacks in hilly areas will not affect the country's tourism sector, Tourist Police Chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md Abu Kalam Siddique said today (6 April).

"Our joint forces are conducting operations in the hilly areas. Security has been beefed up," the chief told the reporters after the inauguration of a zonal office of the Tourist Police in Ashulia's Jamgora area.

On Tuesday (2 April) night, armed robbers attacked the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank. Nizam Uddin was kidnapped on the same night. Within 16 hours of the first robbery, the Thanchi branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank were attacked. The robbers looted around Tk17.5 lakh from the banks.

On Thursday, Nizam Uddin was handed over to his family members at around 7:30pm. Later, RAB took him into their custody.

An hour after Nizam was released, armed robbers again attempted to rob the Thanchi branch of Sonali Bank but were stopped by the police and BGB. The robbers were forced to retreat after a gunfight between the groups ensued for an hour.

Later at midnight, gunmen attacked a joint army-police checkpost in Alikadam in Bandarban.

"This isolated incident will not have any impact on the tourism sector," he said in reference to the recent robberies in Bandarban.

After inaugurating the zonal office, the DIG said, "This regional zone of Tourist Police will play an important role in ensuring the safety of tourists visiting various entertainment centres, hotels and resorts in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai areas for the first time.

"At present 20 officials of this police unit will work in the zone," he added.