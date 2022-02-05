Attackers on female NGO workers in Teknaf must face punishment: CCNF

The Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of 60 local and national NGOs operating in Cox's Bazar, has strongly condemned and protested the recent assault on six workers, including two women workers of an NGO in Teknaf.

At a virtual press conference held today, the organisers demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the incident and said that if proper action is not taken within the next seven days, no CCNF member in Teknaf's Hnila Union will implement any activities.

The CCNF also urged all other local, national, and international non-governmental organisations to support the decision.

Abu Murshed Chowdhury, co-chair of the CCNF and executive director of PHALS, moderated the press conference.

Youth Power in Social Action (YPSA) Executive Director Md Arifur Rahman, two female victims Ferdous Ara Rumee, joint director of COAST, and Tahrima Afroz Tumpa, project manager of the same organization, also spoke on the occasion. The COAST Foundation's Executive Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury gave the closing remarks.

Addressing the press conference, CCNF Member Secretary Jahangir Alam said that on 2 February, six activists of an NGO called COAST Foundation were beaten and humiliated by miscreants led by a union parishad member in Hnila Jele para of Teknaf.

The miscreants, led by Rezaul Karim, a member of Ward 5 of Hnila Union, attacked while the NGO workers were holding a courtyard meeting with the beneficiaries of a project to gather their views.

During the meeting, the NGO workers were verbally abused and asked to leave the area. The NGO workers tried to persuade their work, but he ignored the requests and attacked the NGO workers. At one point, the miscreants randomly punched and kicked everyone. At their screams, the people around them came and rescued them and took them to a house and sheltered them. The injured NGO workers filed a case at Teknaf Police Station.

Ferdous Ara Rumee said the incident poses a serious threat to hundreds of female workers in Cox's Bazar.

Tahrima Afroz Tumpa said, "This kind of attack on women is unimaginably disgusting. I want justice for it."

Arifur Rahman said, "We want a speedy legal remedy for this incident. I think it is a planned attack to disrupt the government's development activities for the common people of Teknaf-Ukhia as part of the Rohingya program. Because NGOs are working for the poor as allies of the government."

However, the alleged UP member Rezaul Karim denied the allegation.

"I wanted to know from one of my colleagues what kind of meeting they were doing there. At that time a woman came from the meeting and spoke disrespectfully to me. At one point of altercation, one of my colleagues slapped one of them. Nothing more happened," he told The Business Standard over phone on Saturday.

He claimed that the matter was settled through the local UP chairman on the day of the incident.

"If NGOs work, people in my area will be benefited. Then why should I stop them," he questioned.