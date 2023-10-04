Attack on poet Radhapada Roy: Prime suspect arrested in Kurigram

Bangladesh

UNB
04 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 07:27 pm

Attack on poet Radhapada Roy: Prime suspect arrested in Kurigram

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police arrested the prime suspect in connection with the attack on poet Radhapada Roy from  Kurigram town this afternoon.

The arrestee is Md Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Mohammad Ali of Kachuapara village in Nageswari upazila, said Kurigram superintendent of police Mahfuzul Islam.  

Two brothers - Rafiqul and Kadu Mia had an argument with Radhapada Roy over a loan of Tk500 his son had taken seven months ago. At one point, Md Rafiqul Islam hit Radhapada Roy with a stick, leaving him injured.

Later, Radhapada Roy's son and relatives rescued him and admitted him to Nageswari Hospital.

His son Jugal Roy filed a case accusing Md Rafiqul Islam and Kadu Mia.

Police are trying to arrest another accused Kadu Mia, said the SP.

