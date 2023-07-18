Attack on Hero Alom: EC directs police to take action

The Election Commission has directed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner to conduct an investigation into the assault on independent candidate Mohammad Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alom during Monday's polling in the Dhaka-17 constituency.

Besides, the EC also directed the commissioner to inform after taking legal action against those involved, according to a notification by the Election Commission Secretariat today.

The chief election commissioner gave the directives over a phone call to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner.

Hero Alom came under attack around 3:00 pm on Monday after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content.

When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack.