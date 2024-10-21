Attack on CU students: DU students bring out torch procession demanding ban on AL, affiliated orgs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:00 pm

Related News

Attack on CU students: DU students bring out torch procession demanding ban on AL, affiliated orgs

According to media reports, Chhatra League and Jubo League members allegedly carried out an armed attack on students at Chittagong University earlier today, leaving several injured

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
The students, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered near the Raju Memorial and protested against attacks of Chhatra League and Jubo League members on Chittagong University students on the campus earlier today. Photo: TBS
The students, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered near the Raju Memorial and protested against attacks of Chhatra League and Jubo League members on Chittagong University students on the campus earlier today. Photo: TBS

Students at Dhaka University brought out a torch procession this evening (21 October) demanding a ban on Awami League and all of its wings and affiliated organisations, including the Chhatra League and Jubo League.

The students, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered near the Raju Memorial and protested against attacks of Chhatra League and Jubo League members on Chittagong University students on the campus earlier today.

"Chhatra League, Jubo League, Awami League are worse terrorist organisations than Germany's Nazi forces. They attacked the students of Chittagong University in the middle of the night. If they are not banned, the sovereign state of Bangladesh will be at risk," said Mashiur Rahman, one of the protesters, told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Salauddin Sifat, another protesting DU student, said, "Awami League and its affiliated organisations possess a significant number of firearms, which they are using to carry out illegal attacks nationwide, causing unrest and attempting to destabilize the country."

According to media reports, Chhatra League and Jubo League members allegedly carried out an armed attack on students at Chittagong University earlier today, leaving several injured.

The protesters also demanded the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, warning that they will besiege the Bangabahaban.

The incident occurred around 4am near the university premises. In response, students gathered in protest at the Zero Point area of the campus.

Citing witnesses, the Dhaka Tribune reported that at around 4am, Chhatra League activists first attacked a shop called "Apayayan" near the university's railway gate. They then vandalised several other nearby shops and fired a few rounds, causing panic among students and locals.

Upon hearing the news, a group of general students marched to the Railgate area in protest.

Citing locals, the news outlet reported that in retaliation, students vandalised a shop associated with Chhatra League and Jubo League. During this confrontation, several students were injured, with some reported to be in serious condition.

Nahid Hossain, a student at Chittagong University, said that 8-10 students were injured in the attack by Chhatra League and Jubo League members. 

A significant number of police personnel has been deployed on the campus to maintain order.

Top News

Chhatra League / Awami League / Torch procession / Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

34m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

24m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

1h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

2h | Videos