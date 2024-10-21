Attack on CU students: DU students bring out torch procession demanding ban on AL, affiliated orgs

The students, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered near the Raju Memorial and protested against attacks of Chhatra League and Jubo League members on Chittagong University students on the campus earlier today. Photo: TBS

Students at Dhaka University brought out a torch procession this evening (21 October) demanding a ban on Awami League and all of its wings and affiliated organisations, including the Chhatra League and Jubo League.

The students, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered near the Raju Memorial and protested against attacks of Chhatra League and Jubo League members on Chittagong University students on the campus earlier today.

"Chhatra League, Jubo League, Awami League are worse terrorist organisations than Germany's Nazi forces. They attacked the students of Chittagong University in the middle of the night. If they are not banned, the sovereign state of Bangladesh will be at risk," said Mashiur Rahman, one of the protesters, told The Business Standard.

Salauddin Sifat, another protesting DU student, said, "Awami League and its affiliated organisations possess a significant number of firearms, which they are using to carry out illegal attacks nationwide, causing unrest and attempting to destabilize the country."

According to media reports, Chhatra League and Jubo League members allegedly carried out an armed attack on students at Chittagong University earlier today, leaving several injured.

The protesters also demanded the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, warning that they will besiege the Bangabahaban.

The incident occurred around 4am near the university premises. In response, students gathered in protest at the Zero Point area of the campus.

Citing witnesses, the Dhaka Tribune reported that at around 4am, Chhatra League activists first attacked a shop called "Apayayan" near the university's railway gate. They then vandalised several other nearby shops and fired a few rounds, causing panic among students and locals.

Upon hearing the news, a group of general students marched to the Railgate area in protest.

Citing locals, the news outlet reported that in retaliation, students vandalised a shop associated with Chhatra League and Jubo League. During this confrontation, several students were injured, with some reported to be in serious condition.

Nahid Hossain, a student at Chittagong University, said that 8-10 students were injured in the attack by Chhatra League and Jubo League members.

A significant number of police personnel has been deployed on the campus to maintain order.