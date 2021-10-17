Attack on Ctg mandap: Puja Udjapon Parishad places six-point demands

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad placed six-point demands protesting Friday's attack at Chattogram's JM Sen Hall Puja Mandap.

They came up with the demands at a press briefing at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday.

During the press briefing, the organisation warned of tougher movements if the attackers were not brought to justice.

They also declared schedules of future movements protesting the attack.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad General Secretary Hillol Sen Ujjal read out a written at the programme.

The demands presented are – ensure the right of all communities according to the constitution, punish those who have been involved in violent activities against religious minorities, rebuild all damaged temples and properties, providing government support to all victims and their families, and imposing ban on religious and communal issues for political purposes.

In the press briefing, Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad also announced fresh programmes to protest the attack. The programmes include holding human chain on 18 October at Chattogram Press Club, hunger strike on 19 October, demonstration programme on 21 October and candlelight protest on 22 October.

On Friday, following the Jumma prayers, a group of people demonstrated in front of Shahi Jame Mosque located at the Anderkilla area of Chattogtam. Some later moved towards JM Sen Hall to break in at the mandap there.

Police had spoiled the attack and arrested some the attackers.

Following the attack, Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee announced to suspend the immersion of idols in the city. The immersion of idols in Chattogram resumed after a four-hour suspension upon assurance from the administration.